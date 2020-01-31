Whee!: Human Catapult BASE Jump Off Bridge
This is a video of a a human catapult BASE jump off the 876-foot tall New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia during Bridge Day, the one day a year they shut down bridge traffic and let people BASE jump off of it. Now being from that area of West Virginia, I've driven over that bridge more times than I can count, and it never fails to immediately make my hands clammy. Then I get lightheaded and start swerving and just create a really terrifying time for all the kids on my bus.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Eric P, who agrees he should have catapulted off in a Lay-Z-Boy.
