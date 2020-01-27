What Sorcery is This?: Stream Appears To Flow Uphill

This is a video from near the French border in northern Spain of a stream that appears to flow upward. Why is it doing that? Let me copy/paste that for you while I try to convince a coworker pee actually flows from the urinal into your penis:

A gravity hill, also known as a magnetic hill, mystery hill, mystery spot, gravity road, or anti-gravity hill, is a place where the layout of the surrounding land produces an optical illusion, making a slight downhill slope appear to be an uphill slope.

Fascinating. You know I really do learn something new every day. Granted nothing that's going to help me succeed at a life, but that didn't stop me from going to college for seven years either, did it? "How are those student loans, GW?" Suffocating. "After all this time?" Always.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Joshua S, who's smart enough to know that where the water appears to flow uphill, there are definitely magical trolls nearby.