What A Time To Be Alive: A Text Service That Sends Images Of AI Generated Feet

January 7, 2020

this-foot-does-not-exist.jpg

Inspired by ThisPersonDoesNotExist, there's now ThisFootDoesNotExist, a website with a phone number (646.760.8955) you can text that will return your message with images of artificial intelligence generated feet. So, if feet that look like they were painted by Salvador Dali are your kink, look no further. Also never look at me below the penis.

Thanks to speakerbox, who knows what I like, and this is not it. Like not at all. I'm an inside of the elbow guy.

