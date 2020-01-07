What A Time To Be Alive: A Text Service That Sends Images Of AI Generated Feet

Inspired by ThisPersonDoesNotExist, there's now ThisFootDoesNotExist, a website with a phone number (646.760.8955) you can text that will return your message with images of artificial intelligence generated feet. So, if feet that look like they were painted by Salvador Dali are your kink, look no further. Also never look at me below the penis.

