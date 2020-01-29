Well That's Not Very Nice: Guy Manages To Stack Big Block Jenga Set On Passed Out Friends Head

January 29, 2020

passed-out-jenga-head.jpg

This is a video from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia of a guy who passed out and got a big block Jenga tower built on his head and shoulder. Is that better than a Sharpie penis on the forehead? Depends on who you ask. Some more details while I commend his tan:

"My mate had been out in the sun all day decided to have a snooze so the other lads stacked the giant Jenga on his head and he didn't wake up he sat there for at least half an hour with the game perched upon his noggin."

Damn, a half hour and he didn't move enough to knock it over? That's impressive. Me? I'm a thrasher when I pass out. Even when my mind is gone my body is still trying to party. Honestly, it's really one of the very few things I admire about myself.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave L, who knows how to party, but was up in the air about this particular incident.

That's Cool, Man: Guy Builds A Completely Clear Electric Guitar Out Of Epoxy

Previous Story

Cowboy Bebop Album Covers Based On Classic Vinyl

Next Story
Read More: are you okay, balance, body parts, i've got the feeling that guy is gonna wake up with a headache (and not because of the jenga), impressive, jenga, now that is passed out cold, oh wow, party till you pass out, passed out, sitting still, so that's what that looks like, video
Previous Post
Next Post