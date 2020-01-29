Well That's Not Very Nice: Guy Manages To Stack Big Block Jenga Set On Passed Out Friends Head

This is a video from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia of a guy who passed out and got a big block Jenga tower built on his head and shoulder. Is that better than a Sharpie penis on the forehead? Depends on who you ask. Some more details while I commend his tan:

"My mate had been out in the sun all day decided to have a snooze so the other lads stacked the giant Jenga on his head and he didn't wake up he sat there for at least half an hour with the game perched upon his noggin."

Damn, a half hour and he didn't move enough to knock it over? That's impressive. Me? I'm a thrasher when I pass out. Even when my mind is gone my body is still trying to party. Honestly, it's really one of the very few things I admire about myself.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave L, who knows how to party, but was up in the air about this particular incident.