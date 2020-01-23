Website Will Guess Your Name Based On The Letters It Starts With

Using name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration (tell people to stop stealing my identity!), this is a page on Flowing Data that guesses your name based on sex (note: very infrequently wasn't an option), decade you were born, and the letters your name begins with (obviously works best with people born in the U.S). It took three letters before it was 82% confident it knew my name. But did it ever take the time to get to know the real me? "This is a name guessing website, GW, not a girlfriend." Sooooo... "So you can probably stop cuddling it now." Oh thank heavens, my arm was starting to fall asleep.

Thanks to Allyson S, who I'm assuming took all the way to the Y to guess.