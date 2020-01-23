Website Will Guess Your Name Based On The Letters It Starts With

January 23, 2020

name-guessing-website.jpg

Using name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration (tell people to stop stealing my identity!), this is a page on Flowing Data that guesses your name based on sex (note: very infrequently wasn't an option), decade you were born, and the letters your name begins with (obviously works best with people born in the U.S). It took three letters before it was 82% confident it knew my name. But did it ever take the time to get to know the real me? "This is a name guessing website, GW, not a girlfriend." Sooooo... "So you can probably stop cuddling it now." Oh thank heavens, my arm was starting to fall asleep.

Thanks to Allyson S, who I'm assuming took all the way to the Y to guess.

Damn: Barge Breaks In Half, Snaps Closed As It's Sinking

Previous Story

Calm Down Sir, You're Going To Hurt Yourself: Guy Extreme Dancing At EDM Festival

Next Story
Read More: guessing things, identity theft, man i'm terrible with names -- and faces -- honestly i'm pretty much just terrible, names, oh you think you know me do you?, sure why not, the internet, website, you probably don't even know my favorite color! (shit brown -- just like my eyes)
Previous Post
Next Post