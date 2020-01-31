Walmart's Geek Pop Culture Packed Super Bowl Commercial

Because why wait for the actual Super Bowl to unveil your Super Bowl commercial, this is Walmart's geek pop culture packed sixty second Super Bowl spot (for reference, 30 second ads this year went for as much as $5.6-million). There's also a two minute extended cut because commercials need extended cuts now. These are strange times we're living in. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to make a Target run. "Not Walmart?" The man doesn't tell me what to do! "Shovel the sidewalk." Whatever, dad! "I'm serious." I know you are and I'm going to.

Keep going for the commercials, which does include Bill and future Bill from Bill & Ted buying a 12-pack of Bud Light, Mountain Dew, Doritos and green onions.

