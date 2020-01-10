Vintage Newsreel Of Disturbed Moviegoers Leaving The Exorcist In 1973

This is a vintage newsreel from 1973 highlighting the traumatized moviegoers leaving The Exorcist in 1973. Man, it's crazy to think it caused this level of hysteria back then and now we've been so desensitized to everything you can show it to like six and eight year olds and not be allowed to babysit your brother's kids anymore.

Keep going for the video while my girlfriend calls and makes me admit I've always been to scared to watch the movie, which is true because I do believe in devil possession and yes, sometimes I think she is. *ducks under virtual pan*

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees getting possessed is right up there with your car getting repossessed as far as inconveniences go.