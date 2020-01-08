Vintage Comic Book Covers For Each Episode Of The Mandalorian

January 8, 2020

mandalorian-comic-covers-1.jpg

These are the vintage comic book covers imagined by artist and Instagrammer dvglzv for each of the eight episodes in the first season of The Mandalorian. Pretty sweet, right? I love the vintage feel. Like in general, that's why I still wear the same clothes I have been my whole life. Plus, you know-- "The last time I tried to take him shopping he set a fire in the mall." Honey! "What?" That case hasn't been settled yet.

Keep going for the rest, but dvglzv has a small gallery of each with closeups on Instagrammers.


mandalorian-comic-covers-2.jpg

mandalorian-comic-covers-3.jpg

mandalorian-comic-covers-4.jpg

mandalorian-comic-covers-5.jpg

mandalorian-comic-covers-6.jpg

mandalorian-comic-covers-7.jpg

mandalorian-comic-covers-8.jpg

Thanks to Milad, who, unfortunately, refused to share his Disney+ password with me.

