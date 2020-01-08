Vintage Comic Book Covers For Each Episode Of The Mandalorian
These are the vintage comic book covers imagined by artist and Instagrammer dvglzv for each of the eight episodes in the first season of The Mandalorian. Pretty sweet, right? I love the vintage feel. Like in general, that's why I still wear the same clothes I have been my whole life. Plus, you know-- "The last time I tried to take him shopping he set a fire in the mall." Honey! "What?" That case hasn't been settled yet.
Keep going for the rest, but dvglzv has a small gallery of each with closeups on Instagrammers.
Thanks to Milad, who, unfortunately, refused to share his Disney+ password with me.