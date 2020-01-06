Video Tour Of A Hoth Echo Base Constructed From 16,000 LEGO Pieces

This is a video tour of the Ultimate Collector Series scale Hoth Base constructed by Youtuber The Lego Room over the course of a year and 16,000 LEGO pieces (based on the scale of the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon set 75192). It includes a ton of detail and even has motorized doors that open and close. If you're really interested in the build, there are a bunch more Youtube videos highlighting individual sections of the base, so be sure to check those out, or even if you're only mildly interested but bored and spending the day wincing in the bathroom like I have been. Thankfully, I think the worst is finally o-- *surprise poops pants, pees too* MOOOOOOOOOM.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees you haven't lived until you've slept in a tauntaun and almost been eaten by a wampa.