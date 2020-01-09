Video Of How A 23-Layer 'Tree Ring' Cake Is Made

January 9, 2020

23-layer-tree-ring-cake.jpg

This is a video detailing the process of baking a 23-layer 'tree ring' Baumkuchen cake in Korea. The whole process is basically like an automated rotisserie, with a large wooden pin spun in cake batter, then presented to a heating element to bake the thin layer as it rotates, then the process is repeated over and over again until you have 23 delicious layers. Simple enough. Me? *lifting shirt, jiggling belly* I only have one delicious layer. "I think I'm gonna be sick." Hoho, too much of a good thing, I hear you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agree the best cake of all time remains Funfetti.

