Valuable Information: Adding Milk To Coke Can Render It Transparent
This is an ASMR (read: tingly brain boner) video of a man experimenting to determine what the proper milk to Coke ratio is for the milk proteins to bond to whatever the hell gives Coke its color (caramel? I actually have no clue what the hell I'm talking about here I'm not a food biologist) and render the Coke transparent after 24 hours, and undrinkable instantaneously. Fascinating.
Keep going for the video while I speculate if Coke just comes up with stuff like this to get people to buy more Coke so they can try it. I know they invented the whole Mentos thing.
Thanks to Josie, who agrees there's probably a reason Coke hasn't release a milk flavor of its cola.
