Using Baseball Bats Spinning Like Helicopter Blades To Smack An Over 700-Foot Home Run

This is a video of Smarter Every Day's Destin Sandlin and friend Jeremy Fielding (great baseball name) using bats attached to a motor and pulley system and spinning with a tip velocity of 240MPH to smack a baseball 717 feet (although that includes bouncing -- for reference, the furthest verifiable human world record in professional baseball was 582 feet). So is that like, as far as a baseball can possibly be hit? Because it seems like humans have done a decent job considering. I mean not really at anything else, but at hitting baseballs pretty far *pats humanity on the back adhering 'KICK ME' sign* not too shabby.

Keep going for the video, pièce de résistance at 12:50.

Thanks to Phil, who agrees if that bat spinner can't spit all nasty during a closeup on national television, should it even be allowed on the field?