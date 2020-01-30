Trippy: The 'Black Hole' Technique Of Acrylic Fluid Art Painting

This is a trippy video detailing the 'black hole' technique of pouring layered acrylic paint on a black canvas and continuously tilting the canvas to create a cool design. That's fun. In process it kinda looks like a painting of an eyeball following me around the room at a party. Stooooop I'm just looking for a place to fart inconspicuously!

Keep going for the video, pretty cool finished result at 4:05.

Thanks to Joseph A, who informed me he's gonna try this over the weekend. Nice, let me know how it goes and if you think I'm capable.