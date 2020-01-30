Trippy: The 'Black Hole' Technique Of Acrylic Fluid Art Painting

January 30, 2020

This is a trippy video detailing the 'black hole' technique of pouring layered acrylic paint on a black canvas and continuously tilting the canvas to create a cool design. That's fun. In process it kinda looks like a painting of an eyeball following me around the room at a party. Stooooop I'm just looking for a place to fart inconspicuously!

Keep going for the video, pretty cool finished result at 4:05.

Thanks to Joseph A, who informed me he's gonna try this over the weekend. Nice, let me know how it goes and if you think I'm capable.

Read More: black hole sun won't you come wash away the rain, black holes, but what's it taste like is the real question, diy, do it yourself, everyone's an artist, how to, looks simple enough, paint, painting, pouring things, so that's what that looks like, video
