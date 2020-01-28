To Infinity And Beyond!: The International Space Station LEGO Set

This is the International Space Station LEGO set hitting shelves (specifically my top book shelf) February 1st for $70. The approximately 19″ x 12″ x 7″ set includes 864 pieces and "the ISS' working laboratory and living quarters at its center, surrounded by eight double solar panel arrays, each of which can be tilted. It also comes with a miniature space shuttle that can be docked with the ISS, as well as a satellite that attaches to a robotic arm." It also comes with two microfigures and a 140-page book about the ISS. Most importantly, it comes with a stand so you can display it without it looking like it just crashed into earth. Man, I remember as a kid after I went to Space Camp two summers in a row NASA tapped me to be the next great astronaut. And everything was going great until the fateful day I got that letter. You know what it said? "They had to let you go because your penis would never fit in a spacesuit." *shaking head dejectedly* Just imagine reading that in middle school at the height of being self conscious about your body.

Keep going for a bunch more shots of the set.

