Three Women Playing 8 Drum Vertical Rings In Percussion Show

January 14, 2020

This is a video of a portion of the Germany based greenbeats percussion entertainment show performing 'OKTOPUSSI' as composed by Timm Pieper. The performance includes three women playing vertical rings of eight drums (hence the OKTOPUSSI). That looks fun. Granted it's probably not the most efficient way to arrange eight drums for playing, but I suppose it is one of the more visually striking to an audience. But what do I know? I'm not a drum kit designer, I'm just a man who *wails on air guitar so hard all the strings break, smashes instrument to pieces, stage dives into audience while realizing the concert is practically empty, crushes own mother wearing '#1 Fan' shirt when she should have been manning the merch table* Not again.

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees that's an entirely different sort of drum circle.

