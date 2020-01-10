The Wild West: Driving Through Tumbleweeds Blowing Across The Road

This is a video from Richland, Washington of a car driving through a migration of tumbleweeds, which *David Attenborough voice* are presumably heading south for the winter to bone in the warmer, desert climates and return in the spring with their weedlings. "Just how dumb are you, GW?" I mean at least eight, right? There's also another video of a crew removing tumbleweeds that have completely engulfed a car. Now that's a lot of tumbling weeds! Could you imagine if you were allergic to tumbleweeds and they just kept following you everywhere? Allergies are the worst. I'd fill my pockets with the heaviest rocks I could find. "And?" Walk straight into the ocean and drown.

Keep going for the videos.

