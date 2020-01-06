The Beatles Deepfaked Into The Lord Of The Rings

January 6, 2020

Did you know at the height of their career The Beatles wanted to star in a Lord Of The Rings movie directed by Stanley Kubrick and featuring original songs? That's true. And to honor that vision this is a well edited video of the band deepfaked into scenes from Peter Jackson's Lord Of The Rings (John Lennon as Gollum, Paul McCartney as Frodo, Ringo Starr as Samwise Gamgee, and George Harrison as Gandalf), accompanied by some of the Beatles' tastier jams. The deepfaking isn't the most convincing I've ever seen, but I suppose if it had been the most convincing I've ever seen I wouldn't even know it was a deepfake, I'd just assume The Beatles really did star in The Lord Of The Rings. *tapping head* I'm a thinker. "That was your stomach." Let's go to Taco Bell, on me. "You're paying?" No like ride me like a horsey.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees now do it with NSYNC.

