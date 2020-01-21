That's Too Much: A 43-Inch, 16-Pound $1,250 Pepper Grinder From Peugeot

This is the Paris Prestige 1987 Iconic Black Pepper Mill made by Peugeot and available on Amazon for a not-to-be-sneezed-at $1,250. Did you know Peugeot made pepper mills in addition to cars? I did not. But apparently the Peugeot family began manufacturing coffee mills in 1810, and added pepper mills to the lineup back in 1842. How about that! You learn something new every day. Mostly unimportant stuff (that will take the place of something you actually needed like the credit card info you had memorized so you could buy things online without having to hunt down your wallet or purse). Anyway, this is a 110cm (43-inch) pepper mill from Peugeot that weighs 16.53 pounds and holds about 1/3 of a pound of peppercorns. That's a lot of pepper! If a waiter ever came by with this thing and told me to say when, I wouldn't, I'd let him grind that whole damn thing onto my plate, never breaking eye contact, and never not thinking about what I'm going to get for dinner on the way home since my current meal is in the process of being ruined during what is arguably the saddest pissing contest of all time.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees this is the perfect opportunity to rewatch SNL's Pepper Boy sketch.