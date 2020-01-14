Such Dedication: A Selfie A Day For 20 Years

This is a video of Noah Kalina's selfie a day for the past twenty years, from January 11th 2000 to January 11th, 2020. Man, he grows so much older looking in the 7,263 photographs. Granted I suppose twenty years is a long time for humans, but when you're an-- "Not again with the undead warlock shit, I thought we were over this." IT'S WHO I AM. "And you're 800 years old?" Give or take, yes. "Let me see your driver's license." *hands over card* "This is a Dunkin' Donuts Perks reward card." Dammit officer, are you charging me with something or not? I'm late for a ritual.

Keep going for the video while I can't believe that even after all that time Noah never grew ears.

