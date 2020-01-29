That's Cool, Man: Guy Builds A Completely Clear Electric Guitar Out Of Epoxy

January 29, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Burls Art's quest to build a clear electric guitar out of epoxy. If I were him I would be pretty pleased with the result. If I were me I would still battle axe that guitar right into a live amp anyways because I'm an animal when I'm on rocking out on stage. Heck, I'm one even when I'm not on stage and if you see animal control around you better give me a heads up because I ain't going back in no cage.

Keep going for the video while I hide out in a storm sewer for a bit.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees we're one step closer to a real air guitar.

