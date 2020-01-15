Thanks, Internet: Darth Vader Voiced By George Castanza's Dad
This is a video edit of Darth Vader imagining the character voiced by Frank Castanza from Seinfeld. It's pretty much the very reason the internet exists. Well, that and *checks to see if girlfriend is online, she isn't* nudie pics. *sees her sign on suddenly* LEARNING AND E-COMMERCE.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees condos are hard to come by in Del Boca Vista.
Read More: characters, darth vader, editing things, having a great time, man now i wanna go on a florida vacation, seinfeld, star wars, thanks internet, this -- this is why the internet was invented thanks al gore we owe you one bro!, well i do think i can safely go to bed tonight knowing i really internetted today, well that was fun