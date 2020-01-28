Tesla On Autopilot Crashes Into Back Of Car Carrier In Stop-And-Go Traffic

This is a video from a Tesla in Melpitas, California with its Autopilot engaged in stop-and-go traffic when it gets confused and crashes into the car carrier in front of it. Some more details while I wish I couldn't be bothered to actually pay attention and drive:

"This happened on Jan 13 when driving on Autopilot in the Bay Area. As usual, I used autopilot for the heavy stop-and-go traffic, and I was following this car carrier truck for a few minutes. The average speed was around 10 miles per hour, and the AP distance was set to 3 cars. I didn't expect such a thing, and before I noticed or could react, it ran into the car carrier semi. I have used AP for about 20k miles with no incidents. I'm wondering why it started moving when the car carrier truck in front of me was stopped. That' how all sensors (ie. cameras, radar, and sensors) suddenly ignored the giant semi. I have reported this to Tesla."

So what happened? Did the sensors confuse the cars on the carrier for the actual closest vehicles? Also, I like how he spent all that time justifying why he wasn't paying attention. "Before I noticed or could react?" It happened in slow motion. I'm sorry, but I'm a firm believer that we should all have to drive standard stick-shift cars to make people actually have to pay attention, put the phone down, and engage in driving. And if you can't, well, you don't get to drive. And I'm not just saying all this because I'm an expert at driving stick, but *lifts right left and reaches under with left hand to shift into third* I do know 101 ways to shift. "What about with your butt?" Pffft -- with pants and underwear on or off? Because I know both.

Keep going for the whole video if you're incredibly bored.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees well thank God he reported the incident to Tesla, we can all sleep a little easier tonight.