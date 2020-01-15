So, We've Come To This: Conservative 'One Million Moms' Group Attacks Burger King For Using 'Damn' In A Commercial

Conservative activist group One Million Moms (which I suspect is really only eight misguided Karens and a handful of Lindas) has apparently taken offense to a Burger King Impossible Whopper commercial where a man trying the meatless burger for the first time mumbles a "Damn that's good," with a mouthful of plant protein. Man, I wish these moms would take a look at Geekologie so I can watch their faces melt off like Toht in Raiders Of The Lost Ark or exploding like Thunder in Big Trouble In Little China. Both great movies they probably think are the devil's work. Did I mention they're anti-gay? Shocking, I know. You can't mom for shit, ladies!

"One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn't have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial," the group said in a press release.

"Burger King's Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear." One Million Moms is a division of the American Family Association, the non-profit evangelical Christian group. Despite its name, it is not clear that the group has a million members. According to its website, more than 8,000 people have taken action on the Burger King issue, and its Facebook group has just shy of 100,000 likes. The activist group long has targeted groups that feature LGBT people or relationships in a positive light. In 2012, the group called on JCPenney to remove Ellen DeGeneres as its spokeswoman because she is gay, but the retailer stood behind the comedian. Last month, One Million Moms successfully campaigned to have Hallmark remove a Zola ad featuring a lesbian couple at the altar on their wedding day. Hallmark faced sharp criticism for the ad's removal and later reversed itself, saying it made the "wrong decision."

God, what a waste of lives. Now I know sometimes it's hard to find any sort of positivity in a situation (and people) so painfully ridiculous, but on the up side, I do find some comfort in now knowing that, no matter what the panic attack tries to convince me right before bed at night, there's no way I'm actually the world's biggest loser.

Keep going for the commercial in question, blasphemy a little after 0:40.

a big deal just became a bigger deal. the Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8. pic.twitter.com/TpFQenSLFQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 1, 2019

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees surely there's got to be a better way to spend your time then wasting it.