So Much Room For Dinglehoppers: Leather Octopus Bags

January 9, 2020

leather-octopus-bag-1.jpg

In much less scientific sea creature news, these are the leather octopus bags (technically 'Octopus Purse Sea Monster Squid Bags' made and sold by Esty shop Krukrustudio. Available in red, black, purple, orange, and blue, each has a bunch of grommet suckers on the underside of their tentacles, and will set you back $245. Obviously, they're not the cheapest bags out there, but they're certainly some of the most *tightening rubber strap of cool guy mirrored snorkel mask* octopussy. "Take that off." No way, I'm getting in the bath with all my toys.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

leather-octopus-bag-2.jpg

leather-octopus-bag-3.jpg

leather-octopus-bag-4.jpg

leather-octopus-bag-5.jpg

leather-octopus-bag-6.jpg

leather-octopus-bag-7.jpg

Thanks to Del, who agrees Ariel is going to fill that thing up so quick.

Scientits Put 3D Glasses On Cuttlefish To Study Their Depth Perception

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: animals, bags, carrying things, different strokes for different folks, expensive, if i can't fit in my pockets i'm leaving it at home (jk jk i carry a trusty sky blue jansport), octopus, sea creatures, sealife, storage, things that look like other things, whatever floats your boat
Previous Post