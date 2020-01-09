So Much Room For Dinglehoppers: Leather Octopus Bags

In much less scientific sea creature news, these are the leather octopus bags (technically 'Octopus Purse Sea Monster Squid Bags' made and sold by Esty shop Krukrustudio. Available in red, black, purple, orange, and blue, each has a bunch of grommet suckers on the underside of their tentacles, and will set you back $245. Obviously, they're not the cheapest bags out there, but they're certainly some of the most *tightening rubber strap of cool guy mirrored snorkel mask* octopussy. "Take that off." No way, I'm getting in the bath with all my toys.

