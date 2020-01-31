Smooth: Little Kid Drifts Toy Car Right Into Parallel Parking Spot

January 31, 2020

This is an ultra short video of a kid drifting his toy Mustang into a parallel parking spot like there are a bunch of babes around to impress or something. It's just your nerdy friends and dad with a video camera! Still, a nice job and with skills like that in a few years I could easily see this kid starring in Fast And Furious 10: Year Olds.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees if you've never tried drifting your car into a parallel parking spot then had to cancel your date because you hit three cars and tried to run, are you even living life to the fullest?

