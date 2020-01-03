Slow Food: Nine People Lined Up In Drive-Thru Of McDonald's Closed On Christmas

This is a video of at least nine cars lined up in the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Christmas night while the store is closed. I feel like this is an experiment in human psychology. I have so many questions. How long has that first car been there? Do they know the store is closed and are just hoping for a Big Mac Christmas miracle? Why is nobody using the second drive-thru lane? Is this really just a very complicated pass-the-button style drug deal? Are all these people so high they just assume time is barely passing? Why didn't McDonald's turn the drive-thru lights off so people knew it was closed? *pounding fist on table* WHY IS THE McFLURRY MACHINE ALWAYS BROKEN? *sobbing* When is the McRib coming back?!

Keep going for the video while I speculate how this situation didn't evolve into a news story about sixteen people breaking into a closed McDonald's and accidentally deep frying a few of their hands trying to make a 400-pack of McNuggets.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees these must be the same people with the patience to wait in line for a new iPhone for days on end. They aren't even honking!