Skateboarder Skates Tight 360-Degree Loop

January 9, 2020

This is a short Instagram video of skateboarder Simon Isaksson tackling a tight 360-degree wooden slat loop and breezing through it no problem. Then there's a much longer 7-minute behind-the-scenes Youtube video of all the times he tried and failed attempting the feat. It looked like a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. I'm going to be honest, I probably would have just given up after an attempt or two, and possibly after just seeing the loop for the first time in person. Pfft, it probably isn't even worth it -- that's one of my mottos.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Graffiti Art, who agrees that, maybe occasionally, perseverance really does pay off.

