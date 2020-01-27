Shocking: Idiot With Snow Covered Windshield Crashes Into Another Car

This is a short dashcam video (skip to 0:35 for the action) of some jackass who couldn't be bothered to clean the snow off their windshield making a wide right turn and crashing into the car with the camera. At least they had their wipers going though. What the hell were you thinking? Of course I assume what actually happened (at least I hope?) is that snow had just slid off their roof onto the windshield, which is still their bad for not wiping it off in the first place and/or stopping to rectify the situation, and if I were a police officer I'd have no choice but to ram that vehicle into the nearest icy river as a matter of public safety.

Keep going for the full video, complete with the person trying to open their car door with the same efficiency as their snow removal.

Thanks to Jeremy K, who agrees ten bucks they were trying to make a TikTok video.