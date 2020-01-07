Samsung Unveils Softball Sized BB-8 Style Home Robot

January 7, 2020

This is a promo video just unveiled by Samsung at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for its appropriately named Ballie home robot. What can it do? Presumably double as a softball in a pinch:

According to Samsung, it can be used to patrol your home, its camera searching for burglars. That camera can also be used to capture "special moments," said Sebastian Seung, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics.


Samsung also says Ballie is a fitness assistant, because nothing gets your blood pumping like being chased or chirped at by a robot.

It can also communicate with other smart devices.

Looks cute, but I question it's actual functionality minus being able to point it out to everybody who comes over to let them know you're a superior futurist. Honestly, it looks like something I'm just going to inevitably twist my ankle stepping on. Or that's gonna roll in on me in the bathroom when I'm trying to pee and cause me to make a mess. "Babe -- why's the ceiling smell like Honey Smacks?" I imagine my girlfriend asking later.

Keep going for the video (which does make the Ballie appear to be a decent pet cam) while I argue if I need something to follow me around all day taking video while I'm naked, I'll hire somebody.

Thanks to DT, who agrees that is going to suck to step on coming down the stairs first thing in the morning.

An Interactive World Map That Shows What Was Around Your Area Up To 750-Million Years Ago

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: A Star Wars Stapler And Tape Dispenser

Next Story
Read More: ces, dammit ballie do my homework for me so i can go play outside with my friends, hmm, home security, oh man my dogs would destroy poor ballie, pet cam, promo, real products that are about to exist, robots, samsung, security, sure why not, surveillance, the future, the future nears, video, well it's no rosie i can tell you that right now
Previous Post
Next Post