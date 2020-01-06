Ruh-Roh: Video Of Wheel Falling Off Plane During Takeoff

Now do you see what happens when you don't put your phone in airplane mode?!

This is a short video of some sparks flying and a wheel deciding it wants to be a land-based tire and making an emergency exit from Air Canada Jazz Dash 8-300 #AC8684 to Saguenay during its takeoff from Montreal. That, uh, that is not what you want to see when you're taking off. Your pilot running towards the plane waving and yelling stop either. Thankfully, the plane only lost one wheel and was able to turn around and immediately land back at Montreal without incident using the existing wheel. That is a relief. This Pepto-Bismol? I feel like if anything it's only made the diarrhea worse.

Keep going for the video while I Pedialyte to stay hydrated.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's always good practice to kick the tires before lighting the fires to make sure they're secure.