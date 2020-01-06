Rubber Duckie Oversized Tabletop Gaming Dice

January 6, 2020

rubber-duckie-d20s-1.jpg

These are the oversized Lucky Duck gaming dice available for preorder from The Keilas. Each clear acrylic die measures approximately 1-inch in diameter andd costs $17. Not the cheapest dice on the planet, but certainly the most rubber duckie. I bought one, and now I'm going to roll to see if you're the one. Get it? "Like the Rubber Duckie song Ernie sings on Sesame Street." No, like I think I'm in love with you and I need a sign. "Well what did the Magic 8-Ball say?" *smiles revealing teeth stained purple from Magic 8-Ball juice* The Magic 8-Ball was jealous and not being honest.

Keep going for a couple more shots.


rubber-duckie-d20s-2.jpg

rubber-duckie-d20s-3.jpg

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees roll to see who rolls first to see who goes first.

