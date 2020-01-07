Royal Mail Releasing Video Game Stamps Based On UK Developed Games

The Royal Mail has just announced a limited edition of stamps that are based on vintage video games developed in the UK, including Elite, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout, Dizzy, Worms, Lemmings, Micro Machines, and Populous. There is also a miniature sheet of four Tomb Raider designs available representing the game's evolution, and a larger collector's sheet that includes 3x and 2x repeats of the four previously mentioned stamps, and ten more images for display (NOT stamps). I'm going to frame that one and hang it on the wall. Just kidding, I'm going to leave it right where it is. "At the Royal Mint." You know you really are astutelier than you look. "Astutelier isn't a word." You're still a jerk though.

