Quality Inn: Hotel Bathroom With Door That Won't Close Because Of Toilet

January 21, 2020

quality-renovations.jpg

In measuring is for people who can't just eyeball it news, this is a short video tour of a hotel room in Fort Wayne, Indiana with a bathroom door that won't close because the hotel recently underwent renovations and they installed new elongated shitters without measuring to make sure that would be a wise improvement first. I wonder just how many rooms this little oversight affects. Now you can't poop without everyone in the room knowing your pooping. You might as well just make an announcement when you get up and ask if anybody wants to hold your hand. You know I actually just replaced my old toilet with one of these elongated mamma jammas, and I have to be honest: the curvature of the seat makes my legs go numb significantly faster than the seat on my old can. Plus I think I tweaked my back reaching for the toilet paper. "You live a fascinating life, GW." Wait till I tell you about my shower chair. "La-Z-Boy?" I did already?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lindy, who agrees there's nothing like hearing a road trip friend turn the last fast food they ate into some percussion in a hotel bathroom.

Disney+ Releases Videos Of The Simpsons' Best Star Wars And Marvel References

Previous Story

Awww: The Sound Of A Wolf Pup Howling For The First Time

Next Story
Read More: bathroom, give whoever did this their own show on hgtv i wanna see how bad they can screw up other things, hotel, lolol, measure never cut once, quality renovation, sweet toilet though seriously, valiant effort, video, way to go, womp womp, you did it wrong
Previous Post
Next Post