Popping A Single Popcorn Kernel With A Blowtorch And Levitating It With A Hairdryer

January 8, 2020

In but how many takes did it take news, this is a short video created by Swiss filmmakers Zita Bernet and Rafael Sommerhalder of a single popcorn kernel being dropped in front of a blowtorch where it quickly pops, launching it into the low pressure column created by a hair dryer, levitating it there. Cool, but I asked for butter. Also, how can I possibly play the penis in the popcorn trick on myself with so little popcorn? I'll know it's there all along.

Keep going for the full video while I melt a stick of butter and drink it.

Thanks to Deborah V, who agrees the local theater would probably still try to charge you a dollar for that kernel, and extra for butter.

