Pianist Performs Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata For 61-Year Old Rescue Elephant

This is a video of pianist Paul Barton peforming Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' (Piano Sonata No. 14 in C♯ minor "Quasi una fantasia") for 61-year old rescue elephant Mongkol at the Elephants World sanctuary in Thailand. Mongkol's "captive-held life was spent hauling trees in the Thai forest. His body shape is deformed through hard labor, he lost his right eye and tusk in this brutal logging practice. Mongkol was rescued and brought to Elephants World to spend the rest of his days relaxing peacefully in freedom by the River Kwai. I discovered Mongkol is an extremely gentle, sensitive elephant who enjoys music, especially this slow movement by Beethoven which I play to him occasionally in the day and night." Life isn't fair, is it? And they say elephants never forget. Me? I never forget either. *produces knife from pocket, stabs you in the gut a few times* That's for making fun of me at that party last year! "But that wasn't me." Admittedly I am bad with faces.

Keep going for this video (and stick around to the end for eyeball closeup and trunk nuzzle) and Moon River, but be sure to check out Barton's Youtube channel for more piano for elephants if you're interested.

Thanks to DT, who agrees animals deserve far better than what we've given them.