Oh Wow: A White Claw Hard Seltzer 'Ski Lodge' Built Inside A Washington Grocery Store

January 2, 2020

white-claw-box-ski-lodge.jpg

This is a very brief Cribs style home tour of the White Claw alcoholic seltzer beverage 'ski lodge' erected in a Spokane, Washington grocery store. According to the person who filmed it (and was possible involved), "the store built and designed the display themselves." Awesome, now I know who to sue when I'm crushed under the weight of all that delicious, alcoholic water when yanking out the very lowest cases looking for the one with the most recent born-on date. "Is that a thing?" It is when you're trying to never have to work again.

Keep going for the video (complete with electric fireplace) while I try to organize a White Claw chugging contest at lunch.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees that is not nearly enough White Claw for a ski trip.

