Oh, Internet: Michael Jackson's 'Billy Jean' With Every Instrument Replaced With Spring Door Stopper Sounds

This is a cover of Michael Jackson's 1982 classic 'Billy Jean' with every instrument replaced with the sound of different springy door stoppers as recorded by musician and Youtuber Beeble. I'll be honest -- it's still a banger even when performed on door stoppers and I, for one *downloading to iPod Nano* can't wait for the inevitable slamming oven door and cat meowing covers.

Keep going for the video while I speculate how much internet is too much internet for one day.

Thanks to KJ, who agrees you add some samples of some toast popping up and a microwave alarm going off and you've got yourself a hit for the clubs.