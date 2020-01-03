Oh, Internet: A Barbara Walters 'This Is 20/20' Supercut To Herald The New Year

To celebrate the world not ending in 2019 despite every indication that it should and would, this is a mind-melting supercut of Barbara Walters announcing 'This is 20/20' and a lot of just '20/20'. Maybe after watching it you'll internalize the year and stop writing 2019 at the top of all your homework. "Pfft, homework -- what am I, twelve?" Personal checks? "Personal checks -- what is this, 1950?" Gluing '2019' to the top of ransom notes? "LOL, now you're talking." Freeze you're under arrest.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees this is definitely the soundtrack of the year.