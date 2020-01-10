Of Course: A Bar Built On A Frozen Lake In Minnesota So You Can Ice Fish Through The Floor

This is a video of Youtuber apbassing exploring the Zippel Bay Ice Igloo on Lake Of The Woods in Minnesota. The bar, which is wooden framed with foam insulation (and heated inside), is dragged out onto the frozen lake every year so patrons can drink, eat frozen pizzas, and ice fish through the numerous trap doors in the floor. It's funny, I sent this video to my girlfriend and asked her if she would ever want to go with me and she replied with a firm no, which is a relief, but I did have to pretend like I wasn't on a plane to Minnesota already.

Keep going for the video, complete with local drunks.

