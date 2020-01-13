Nooooope: Carnival Ride Goes Horribly Wrong

This is a video from a carnival in Antipolo City in the Philippines when an entire two-person seat partially detaches from one of those Spin Puke And Die rides. That is terrifying. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured (despite that one girl actually getting ejected). That is a relief, although you're going to have a hard time convincing me to ride any of the rides the next time the fair comes to town. "You scared, GW?" Hell no, I'm just not wasting money on ride tickets when that money could be better spent on corn dogs and deep fried everythings. "Admit it, you're scared." Only of ghosts and my girlfriend's driving.

Keep going for the video (actual malfunction at 1:25) while I speculate if the person filming intentionally loosened some bolts.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees this is why it's better to just stick to playing the rigged games.