Night Vision: A 180-Degree LED Headlamp

January 2, 2020

This is the $37 ONE80 flexible LED headlamp. The 360-lumen waterproof, rechargeable headlamp illuminates 180-degrees in front of a wearer so they can use their peripheral vision in the dark. That way you will be able to briefly see the bears before they eat you. Plus -- PLUS -- I bet if I wear one and catch my roommate by surprise while he's half asleep on the sofa I can convince him I'm an angel that was sent to earth to kick his ass for being such a shitty roommate. *repeatedly punching in shoulder* GOD SAYS FLUSH THE TOILET, SEVERAL TIMES IF YOU HAVE TO.

Keep going for a video about the lamp if you're interested. Me? I only use fire to guide the way at night. It's 360-degrees.

Thanks to Nicholas F, who agrees the best headlamp of all time is the sun, and you don't even have to wear it, just operate during normal business hours.

Previous Post
Next Post