Negative Harmony Covers Of Star Wars Theme, Imperial March, And Game Of Thrones Theme

January 28, 2020

star-wars-game-of-thrones-negative-harmony-covers.jpg

These are negative harmony covers of the Star Wars main theme, Imperial March, and the Game Of Thrones theme. Unsurprisingly if you listened to the previously posted negative harmony covers, they really lack the gravitas of the originals. They almost sound like the circus is coming to town. And you know how I feel about the circus coming to town. "You have to lay low because the Yak Woman is gonna come around looking for more love." We all make mistakes. "Amen to that." And getting into a relationship right before she returned is one of them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees if you aren't getting made love to like a cart getting pulled to the top of Mount Everest, you haven't lived.

