Nailed It: Woman Running Late For Work Sends Boss Unconvincing Picture Of Nail In Tire

This is the picture a woman running late for work allegedly sent her employer as proof she got a nail in her tire. All the other news outlets I saw were reporting what a poor job she did Photoshopping the nail in the tire, but the tire isn't even real either, the whole thing is a digital painting of a nail in a tire, and she's some real talent. I mean if she'd actually created it, which she didn't, so she's a terrible 'nail in tire' photo Googler and liar. I'd fire her, rehire her, and fire her again.

