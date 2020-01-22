My New Dessert Of Choice: Mountain Dew Cheesecake
These are two videos detailing how to make two different no-bake Mountain Dew cheesecakes. The first, from Tastemade, has a lemon and orange flavored base with a translucent green gelatin made with Mountain Dew on top. The second, from cooking vlogger James Lamprey, is actually made with a Mountain Dew flavored syrup mixed throughout the whole cake. I don't know about you, but I would happily eat either until my stools run green like the Chicago River on St. Patty's! "Don't they already?" Man, I remember when doctor/patient confidentiality meant something.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to Nancy I, who agrees somebody needs to get on some Code Red cheesecake recipes STAT.
