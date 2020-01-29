Must Be Nice: Guy Discovers The Rolex He Bought In 1974 For $345 is Worth $500K - $700K

This is a clip from an episode of Antiques Roadshow shot in Bonanzaville in West Fargo, North Dakota of a US Air Force veteran who bought himself a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Reference 6263 in 1974 after noticing all the airline pilots were wearing Rolexes so they must be a quality product. He ordered the timepiece (with the intention of using it while diving) from his base for $345.97 -- about an entire month's pay. Then decided it was entirely too nice for him to ever wear and kept it in a safety deposit box with all the original paperwork for the next 45 years until now, when it just appraised for between $500,000 and $700,000. Admittedly, that was a solid investment, and if I were him I would be kicking myself for not buying two or three of them at the time because that's just me and I can never be happy with what I have, only upset with what I don't have. "That's not a healthy way to live your life, GW." You call this living?! You sound like my therapist. And I'll tell you the exact same thing I told him -- I peed on your couch and I'm not paying for it.

Keep going for the video, which is worth a watch(!) particularly if you're into these sorts of shows, or Rolexes.

Thanks to Brandon S, who agrees now would be a good time to find one of those watches.