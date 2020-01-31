Motorcyclist Has Friends Help Him Propose To Girlfriend Riding On Back Of Bike

This is a video of a motorcyclist proposing to his girlfriend while she's riding on the back of his bike. As far as unusual proposals go, this is one. Dangerous too -- there was definitely a fair amount of look ma no hands involved. I was worried he was going to drop the ring somewhere between exits 141 and 142. Still, isn't it ever girl's dream to be proposed to on the highway?

Keep going for the whole video of what a proposal story to tell your friends.

