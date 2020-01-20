Man Sets New World Record For Completing Marathon With Exoskeletal Suit

Adam Gorlitsky recently set a new world record for completing a full 26.2 mile marathon using an exoskeletal suit. Adam completed the Charleston Marathon in a nonstop (no sleep breaks) 33 hours, 50 minutes, beating Simon Kindleysides's previous record of 36 hours 46 minutes at the 2018 London Marathon. Adam had previously try to beat the record at the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon, but stopped at mile market 17.2. Adam was left paralyzed from the waist down as the result of a spinal cord injury following a car accident in 2005, and doctors said he'd never walk again. Now he's finishing marathons with the help of a ReWalk Robotic Exoskeleton. Some words of inspiration while I complain about having to walk all the way to the break room vending machine for another six-pack of powdered mini-donuts:

Gorlitsky founded the non-profit I GOT LEGS in 2016 after becoming the first paralyzed man to walk the Cooper River Bridge Run in Charleston using a robotic exoskeleton. It took him nearly seven hours to complete the 6.2 mile race.

His organization is "dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled community."

"My spinal cord injury doesn't define who I am," Gorlitsky said. "The message that I want to come out of this is that your injuries, your physical disabilities, your adversities will never define who you are."

That is a great message to come out of this. Also: never trust a doctor. They said you'd never walk again, but now you're walking 26.2 miles at a time! You truly are an inspiration.

And not just because I dropped out of a measly 5k (3.1-mile) race, but I did. "How far did you make it?" To the day right before.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees hopefully the exoskeletal marathon record doesn't turn into a "No fair, your exoskeleton is more efficient than mine!" fight like the regular marathon scene is with those Nike Vaporfly shoes.