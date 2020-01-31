Magika!: Guy Pulls Vapor Filled Bubbles From Larger Bubble

January 31, 2020

This is a short video from a kid's birthday party or bar mitzvah some other event that warrants the presence of The Bubble Wizard of his magicalness pulling smaller vapor filled bubbles from a larger vapor filled bubble. I didn't know this could be done and *flourishes cape* I know a lot of tricks. I'll have to add it to my next performance. Unfortunately for him, I'll have to catch and beat the technique out of him because a magician never reveals his secrets unless under extreme physical duress. Trust me *performing detachable thumb trick* legs got broken for this one.

Keep going for the full video. Also, I like how he looks just as amazed as anyone else.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees you can never go wrong with some good bubble tricks.

Walmart's Geek Pop Culture Packed Super Bowl Commercial

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: birthday parties, blowing their minds, bubbles, mad skills, magic, magika, man a good bubble performer really makes a party am i right?, now for my next trick -- does anybody in the audience here vape?, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, vapor, video, whoa
Previous Post