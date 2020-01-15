LOLOL: Aussies Prank Scottish Reporter Into Wearing Armor To Handle A 'Drop Bear' (Actually A Koala)

This is a video of a group of Australians at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park playing a prank on Scottish reporter Debi Edward while she's there to report on the wildfires by convincing her to suit up in some protective armor to handle a dangerous drop bear. For those of you unfamiliar, drop bears are an Australian hoax involving vicious, predatory-like koalas that drop on unsuspecting victims from above. She 100% buys it too. And why wouldn't she -- everything else in Australia wants you dead. You know now that I think about it I bet drop bears really do exist, they just haven't been discovered yet and are probably gonna be much more terrifying when we do.

Keep going for the video, and for anybody interested in donating to the park amidst the devastating tragedy you can do so HERE.

Thanks to Harmony and Liza F, who agrees sometimes you just have to laugh amidst the heartbreak.