LOL: Distressed 'Love Cat' Sweater Looks Like It's Been Clawed

This is one of the 'Love cat handmade grey sweater women wool aran pullover knitwear halloween ugly christmas funny cats fur yarn sweater jumper cables' knitted and sold by Etsy shop RataBlancaSweaters. It looks like it was ripped by the cat paws hanging over the shoulders. It also looks like they've made and sold several of them, although I'm not sure if they're still making them or selling them now. I suppose you'll have to ask. Or just make one yourself if you have the know-how. Me? The only know-how I have is-- "Hey GW, any clue how to make a woman happy?" No -- how? Oh I get it. Very clever. You're a jerk.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees cat attacks are just part of living with those little @$$holes.